More reasons not to visit Illinois

Oh, joy! Oh, rapture! The big brains running Illinois have found a way to save money by closing down our rest stops, which were great to have on trips. This gives tourists even less reason to visit Illinois. Why don’t you do something to attract tourists, like improving certain people’s manners! Everywhere you go in this state, some dumbbell rides your back bumper and risks a rear-end collision. Think about this, you Springfield morons, a lot of a state’s revenue comes form tourism. With careless drivers and rest stop closures, tourists are avoiding Illinois, and I don’t blame ‘em!
Reed Baum, Breese
Comments