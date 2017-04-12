They are the ‘little people’ they often scorn

As usual, the half-truth and nothing but the half-truth.
Gene Robke’s recent letter blaming President George Bush for ISIS and Libya demonstrates intellectual malpractice. Certainly Bush erred invading Iraq. However, the country destabilized after President Barack Obama’s pullout. The famously marginalized ISIS “JV team” arose and flourished so violently rapid thereafter. His administration also applauded the Arab Spring, in which Libya, Syria, Egypt, and Yemen later exploded — on his watch. Clearly Robke’s worn out retroactive blame game is to dodge accountability. Much reminiscent of his former attempts to bamboozle folks regarding Obama’s national debt liability with his politically expedient mathematical concept: 19-10 = 0.
For Robke, Lee Pitzer, et al., yes, job creation has greatly improved and the unemployment rate is 4.6 percent. Credit President Obama. In context of the overall economy, job growth has been good for the 1-2 percent real gross domestic product economy we’ve experienced. But not enough for a 3-4 percent real GDP, which most economists regard as healthy. Thus the official labor participation rate of 63.7 percent — a 38-year low, and why many are still under or unemployed. They are not lazy, unreliable, and stupid as Lee Pitzer explained it away last December. That the official numbers conflict, wages are stagnant and income is down suggests the labor market, though far better than 2008, isn’t so rosy yet either.
Interesting how those writers unwilling to comprehend issues in their entirety only reveal themselves to be the genuine small-minded, “little people” they so often scorn in others.
Mars Eghigian, Belleville
