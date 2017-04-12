Two things can be learned from Belle Valley

Led by Belle Valley school board president Karen Kunz, the 2009 Belle Valley bond issue was the most egregious voter fraud I have seen committed in Southern Illinois. Also, over the past few years, the board has been using part of a $10 million surplus to repurchase some of the bonds in order to mask the negative impact of their 2009 lie. That money was supposed to be refunded to the taxpayers in the form of lower taxes.
In February of this year the board voted to refinance the bonds in order to save “millions of dollars.” I asked Karen Kunz for the details and was told the details would not be available until this month. It appears the board will be using the remaining surplus for additional masking.
Board members considering bond issues should learn two things from the Belle Valley deception. First, a board should never lie and commit voter fraud in order to achieve even a worthwhile purpose. Second, boards should not renege on other promises in order to attempt to lessen the impact of the first lie.
Ted Farmer, Belleville
Comments