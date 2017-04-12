Congratulations, Chief Nick Gailius

As a former police commissioner for the city of Fairview Heights, it was very gratifying to see Chief Nick Gailius receive the award for Illinois Police Chief of the Year. Knowing Nick as I do, I know that he accepts this award on behalf of the entire police department from the assistant chief to the secretaries in the department. Chief Gailius know that you are only as good as the people on your team, and the Fairview Heights Police Department has a great team. Again, congratulations are in order for Chief Gailius, the whole department and all the police commissioners who have worked diligently for the last 48 years.
David A. Jacknewitz, Fairview Heights
