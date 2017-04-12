Legitimacy hanging in doubt

The Russian government interfered with our elections on behalf of Donald Trump, as they try to get sanctions against them lifted. It may well be that the Trump campaign is innocent of wrongdoing, that they didn’t ask for Russian help or coordinate with Russian hacking and disinformation programs.
But, Trump’s first campaign manager, Paul Manafort, got fired after it came out that he and his staff had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence in the year before the election. And Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had to quit for having illicit contacts with the Russian ambassador after the election but before Trump took office.
Trump himself has been an apologist for Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Saddam Hussein-like dictator. Trump has refused to release any financial documentation that could set the record straight on his business and financial involvement with Russia.
It is likely that everything will come out in time. It is too important not to come to light. But in the meantime the legitimacy of the election remains in doubt. The undivided loyalty of Donald Trump remains in question. Trump could lay all doubts to rest by cooperating fully with a proper investigation of Russian interference with our politics and government. If he doesn’t, the American people are going to wonder why not?
Stephen Jellen, Edwardsville
