Editorial cartoon doesn’t depict reality

Glenn McCoy’s April 7 cartoon depicting the Democratic donkey pushing down the Supreme Court columns reflects only half of the truth in the filibuster matter.
In 2009, Mitch McConnell started pushing on a column when he promised to stonewall anything Obama wanted.
Harry Reid, tired of over four years of the GOP Senators blocking lower court nominees presented by Obama, pushed on the other column when he killed the filibuster for those court nominees.
Mitch retaliated by refusing even to consider Obama’s SCOTUS nominee in 2015, thus giving his column another push.
Then when the Democrats filibustered Gorsuch, and Mitch used the nuclear option, you could say both pillars were being pushed to bring down the court.
So if McCoy’s Samsonesque cartoon depicted reality, the donkey would have been pushing one pillar and the elephant pushing the other.
But Glenn would lose most of his fan base if he suddenly started being objective.
Ray Hollmann, Fairview Heights
Comments