Swamp needs to be cleaned out

The most recent newsletter received from Judicial Watch came with more scary information. The Obama administration gave Somali Muslims behind the scenes tours at three major airports in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Columbus, Ohio. In February 2016, the group complained to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson about feeling harassed and profiled. These tours were not offered to any other groups. Was this to make them feel at home? Crazy, huh?
Legal immigration was lawless under Barack Obama, who hoped to add more Democrat votes. Some of those admitted under Obama have documented ties to ISIS. A green card fire sale for rich foreigners came under the federal EB-5 program and lets a foreigner pay $500,000 for a green card, placing the purchaser and immediate family on a road to permanent residency in the U.S. Senator Chuch Schumer is also involved in EB-5. Folks, the more that Judicial Watch learns, the more sickening it is to me. The swamp certainly needs to be cleaned out.
Betty Homyer, Granite City
Comments