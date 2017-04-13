Letters to the Editor

April 13, 2017 7:19 PM

Swamp needs to be cleaned out

The most recent newsletter received from Judicial Watch came with more scary information. The Obama administration gave Somali Muslims behind the scenes tours at three major airports in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Columbus, Ohio. In February 2016, the group complained to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson about feeling harassed and profiled. These tours were not offered to any other groups. Was this to make them feel at home? Crazy, huh?

Legal immigration was lawless under Barack Obama, who hoped to add more Democrat votes. Some of those admitted under Obama have documented ties to ISIS. A green card fire sale for rich foreigners came under the federal EB-5 program and lets a foreigner pay $500,000 for a green card, placing the purchaser and immediate family on a road to permanent residency in the U.S. Senator Chuch Schumer is also involved in EB-5. Folks, the more that Judicial Watch learns, the more sickening it is to me. The swamp certainly needs to be cleaned out.

Betty Homyer, Granite City

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rotary Club plants saplings at East St. Louis park

Rotary Club plants saplings at East St. Louis park 0:29

Rotary Club plants saplings at East St. Louis park
What's that smell in East Carondelet? Lots of pot 0:22

What's that smell in East Carondelet? Lots of pot
Wings of Shiloh serves food and fun 1:46

Wings of Shiloh serves food and fun

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos