Barack Obama’s Legacy

When Barack Obama took office in 2009 the national debt was $10.6 trillion. When he left office in 2017 it was $20 trillion.
Debt per U.S. citizen, 2009 – $31,000; now it is $61,340.
Labor force participation rate in 2009 – 68.5 percent; now it is 62.8 percent.
Home ownership rate in 2009 was 67.3 percent; now it is 63.5 percent.
Real medium household income in 2009, $57,744; now it is $54,045.
Average health insurance rate-family plan in 2009, $12,680; now it is $18,142.
Food stamp dependents in 2009, 32 million. Now it is 43.6 million.
Persons living in poverty in 2009 – 38 million. In 2017 – 45
Democrats have lost 1,042 seats at the state and federal levels, including congressional and state legislative seats, governorships, and they have lost control of the Senate, House, and now the presidency!
During Obama’s time in office, Democratic U.S. Senate seats dropped from 55 to 46, their share of House seats fell from 256 seats to 194, and Democratic governorships fell from 28 to 16. They also lost 958 state legislative seats in the Tea Party wave of 2010, and they likely lost even more in the movement around Donald Trump.
Despite all of this, Obama remains the biggest narcissist who has ever walked the planet and as delusional as ever, thinking he would have won a third election handily. This “Community Organizer” from the streets of Chicago has taken the once “Party of the Working Man,” which it was under Presidents Harry Truman and John Kennedy, and turned it into the failing “Progressive, Socialist, Democratic party of today!
Garland J. Horn, Granite City
