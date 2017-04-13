St. Clair County made a mistake

I feel that the St. Clair County Board has made a mistake by approving the trap, neuter and release program. We live in an unincorporated area so that means once the cats are healthy they can be released where we live or anywhere outside of the cities. How is this different from people dumping unwanted animals out in the country? Cats raised in town do not have the skills to survive out in the country. They don’t know how to forage for food. In other parts of the country they are released back where they were trapped, back in familiar surroundings. This plan only benefits people in the city limits at the expense of the cats and the people they are dumped on.
Nellie Huite, Belleville
