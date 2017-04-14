Contact me if you wish to talk

Letters to the Editor

April 14, 2017 11:37 PM

On Monday, April 3, 2017, in the Belleville News-Democrat, in the Sound-Off section, under the title “Free Ad For Holbrook,” I was criticized for producing an election booklet that included the official specimen ballot, my name, and the county seal.

The voters should know that this booklet, its publication, and my certification of it are required by Illinois statutes. These statutes have been reviewed by both state and federal courts.

The booklet is similar to what other counties (with both Republican and Democratic clerks) provide and what has been the case here also in St. Clair County for decades.

If anyone would like to review this with me, please contact my office.

Thomas Holbrook, St. Clair County Clerk

