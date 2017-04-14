The world needs an American ideology to look up to.
American used to have strong morals in a vastly corrupt world and opened up its arms to others with less, and it made us stronger for many reasons. We did the right thing in helping others with free trade in a shrinking world, and it lowered our prices, uplifted others’ standards of living, and kept us in charge in a demographically changed world.
If we are to survive as a civilization, it’s one world or none.
Scientists, philosophers, and well-read politicians all know this.
Ideally, Democrats and Republicans can have pieces of what they want, changing from administration to administration, and democracy works. That’s how people in the 60s all had a better standard of living. Not empty promises and lies to the common man. Without morality, capitalism can never work.
The Republican Party’s agenda over the last 45 years, which has consisted of unscrupulous behavior, lying to the American people and advancing to name-calling, was rewarded because people are confused about what is being promised and what right and wrong used to mean.
If we are to survive as a nation, and more importantly as a civilization, people must open their eyes like we once did and scrutinize objectively and not party to party.
Tim Rathke, Millstadt
