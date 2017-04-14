Democrats, take note

So all the people who call themselves Democrats, read up and take note. I just picked up my wife’s taxes and what I want everyone to do is take the final amount that you have to pay on your income tax than take that times 5 percent as that is what we would be paying if the governor had been reelected. Now than take that mount and subtract what you are paying and see how much you saved by having a new Republican governor put the rate back to what it was 3.75 percent. For us it was $71 saving. Not a big amount, but you get what I am saying. Vote Republican and save money. Looks great when you run the numbers.
What is so bad to me is that we had his word that it would be back to what it was. Then we were told he misspoke, he’s not going to put it back. And what do lots of people do? They vote for him so that can give more of their hard earned money to the state. Wow! What is wrong with people? Wake up and vote the big spender out and put in people that want less government and more money in our pocket.
Rodney Ringgenberg, Belleville
