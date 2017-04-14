Surprised at affordability of a library card

I would like to correct the record regarding non-resident library fees. A recent letter to the editor entitled “An Outrageous Library Fee” stated that an individual was told that she would have to pay $200 for a non-resident library card. I must say that four years ago that very well may have been the case. In 2013 and prior Belleville Public Library utilized the “tax bill” method of calculating non-resident fees. This method would calculate the exact amount of money an individual would pay in library tax if they lived in the city. This is based on property taxes assessed on the value of a home and had to be calculated for every non-resident every year. This fee would vary drastically from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars.
In 2013 Belleville Public Library adopted the method used by the vast majority of public libraries in Illinois, and that is the “average” method. This method calculates the average library tax paid by all residents of the city and that averaged number is what is assessed for non-residents. This past year that average was $70.00. Since the fee is based on the average of the residents of the city, each library’s fee will be different.
I would encourage anyone who lives in an unincorporated area of St. Clair County to call or visit their nearest public library; you may be pleasantly surprised how affordable a library card actually is.
Lee Spearman, Belleville Public Library director
