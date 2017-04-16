How to ruin a Sunday morning? You pour a cup of coffee, start reading the Sunday BND, and there it is, the face of racism on the editorial page. Leonard Pitts is staring back at me. The Pitts piece had a twist of humor for a change. Pitts said he forgot he was black. Laughingly, I found that hard to believe given most of his writings include various levels of racist rants in them. In (the Feb. 5) racist opinion piece, Pitts brings up Trayvon Martin, the Voting Rights Act, slavery, and how whites have discriminated against blacks. Wonder how Pitts forgot he was black?
I understand why the BND has to publish racist articles by Pitts. The McClatchy organization requires it. Sadly, Pitts is the best the McClatchy organization has to offer. Instead of providing solutions, inspiration, or intelligent food for thought, Pitts wallows in racism, as he’s done for decades. Like Al Sharpton or Jesse Jackson, Pitts owes his livelihood to fostering racism. You see, the man who was years ago given a Pulitzer Prize for critical articles on contemporary music (i.e., Rap music) really can’t write. The Miami Herald knows racism sells, so The Herald pushes racism. Maybe Pitts will do America a favor and go back to critiquing music. America would be a better place without the writings of the ugly, racist Pitts.
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
