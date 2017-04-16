Disconnect lies in definition of ‘feral’

I get the point of David Busse’s recent letter on feral cats; think of them as you would any other rodent or pest. The subtle disconnect lies in the definition of “feral,” which are animals in the wild after escape from captivity or domestication.
Unlike a squirrel or raccoon, many feral cats were once pets, spending nights curled up on someone’s bed and eating meals from a special bowl inscribed with “Puffy” or “Snowball” on the front.
How they actually ended up fending for themselves in the wild is up for debate but, they’re probably not like the old Steppenwolf song, “Born to Be Wild.” They just somehow ended up down on their luck and homeless.
Sadly in some ways the problem can be compared to litter thrown out onto the side of the highway for someone else to clean up.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
