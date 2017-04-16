Cut costs by cutting weekly presidential vacations

For eight years there has been one denigrating letter after another about the Obamas and the semiannual vacations taken to Hawaii. Howling and screaming from the usual unpaid staff of the letters to the editor page. I trust everyone knows who I am talking about without me naming people.
Well, I simply want to know where is the outrage against The Donald and his family. Melania and the youngest heir apparent in New York with their Secret Service detail. All of the other kids, their families, etc., scattered hither and yon, and then there is The Donald and his weekly trips to Mar-a-Lago at a cost of $3 milllion per trip.
All the while we are now going to cut Public Broadcasting, senior nutrition programs, the EPA budget, and the list goes on. I ask again, where is the outrage? If we are truly going to tighten the financial belt then let’s do it fairly. Cut the presidential weekly vacas, the congressional perks of paid insurance in retirement, and the enormous pensions. There are many more.
And as an aside I too have written to Rep. Mike Bost without the pleasure of his reply.
Mary Ann Maserang, Belleville
