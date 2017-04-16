Again, why close the golf course?

John Orr takes exception to my belief that it was wrong for McKendree College to close the Hills Golf Course. He vainly attempts to justify his support for that action by referencing the excess of golf course construction in the 1990s. There is some truth to that opinion, but an example he employs as justification is a local golf course closure in 2011. McKendree purchased The Hills course in 2012. The Hills had operated as a golf course since the 1930s. Not much in the golf industry has changed from 2012 until today. Orr then attempts to justify the closing by citing plenty of alternative choices. Here again he does not use an appropriate example to shore up his opinion but lists St. Clair Country Club as an alternative. Orr must not be a golfer or he would know that St. Clair is a fairly expensive private club for members only.
Orr then goes on to list The Hills’ deficiencies. It may be too short for the “big hitters,” but that would seem to make it ideal for junior players, beginners and the “senior” crowd. Orr closes by citing tight finances for educational institutions. That then begs the question as to why did McKendree buy the facility in 2012 if it did not intend to operate the layout as a golf course? My less than scientific observation is that McKendree is doing very well in many ways and that would include its current finances. Which again leads to: so why close the course?
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
