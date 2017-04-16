Let’s salute all our heroes

Well, spring is here; let’s do some good things. Let’s salute all of our heroes for starters.
Donald J. Trump is our president of these United States of America. Please give him a chance.
Let’s all go forward, shake a policeman’s hand and a firemen’s hand and every hero that stands tall for the U.S.A.
We have lots of heroes, God’s angels. We all have many blessings, as I pray and hope for peace and harmony. Animals are so precious; let’s do all we can for them.
Thank you, sheriff deputy of St. Clair County, for your good deed. Our blind dog, Kido, got out of his pen, or someone let him out or stole him; he made it to Black Lane. Being blind, his life was in jeopardy. The St. Clair County sheriff’s deputy took Kido to Animal Control. For two days we looked for our family member Kido. We paid $85 to get our family member out of the pound. More good news, we found out that we can get Kido’s eyes fixed at Hoof and Paw in Belleville on April 17. So our mission is to raise the money. We have to help Kido; he is a very good dog, and we love him. God always provides. We have so much to be thankful for. Do what you can today.
Rev. Tom Qualls Sr., Washington Park
Comments