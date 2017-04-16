Where to from here?

Congratulations, Mayor Eckert, and to your staff! NOW, a question, one not allowed at your mayoral “forum” ...
We read and hear much about the vibrant atmosphere, surrounding Art on the Square, the Deutschfest, Chili Cook-off, Christkindlmarkt and other street parties, making downtown Belleville a “place to be.” What I DON’T see is an attitude toward the revitalization of the everyday downtown business sector. While the new Copper Fire entity, coupled with Tavern on Main and SEVEN, may get one’s nightlife attention, I ask you to look toward the sunrise.
Stroll west on Main Street, on a sunny Sunday morning, from Church to 17th streets, and you’ll see upward of 30 shuttered or empty business structures, including bank offices and larger restaurants (Panera’s and the Red Onion). While much has been made of, and invested in, the eastern, southern and western corridors of our “thriving” community, I wonder, what of DOWNTOWN Belleville? As our civic leaders concern themselves with loft sites, second-hand and thrift shops, I ask where, without trusted transportation, do these senior, disabled or “down on their luck” residents, on a fixed income, shop for provisions or everyday wares? A quick mart, where a gallon of milk costs two to three times the standard value? Just wondering...
Shop downtown Belleville, folks, while you still can...
Tom Whittey, Belleville
