BND readers sound off on Oliver Hamilton, baseball, and police

The BND’s new layout with only two sections, A and B, is a great improvement over the old layout. I like the local news and obituaries in Section A then, the articles, comics and sports with the tv guide in Section B. I also like the actual date written on the weekend papers instead of the week numbers. Keep up the good work.
The Hamilton argument
If I stole $230,000, I hope the court would order me to pay back that much, not just $40,000. If I ever need an attorney, I won’t hire Claude Kuehn if his best argument is that growing up in East St. Louis is my only defense. Things weren’t like that in East St. Louis when Mr. Hamilton was growing up. If you want to use that argument, print a list of people who were born into poverty but made something of themselves without stealing money from others. You would have to run a special edition because there wouldn’t be room to list them all.
Baseball’s stupid rule
Major League baseball has made another stupid rule. First, it was a designated hitter rule. Now, on an intentional walk, the pitcher doesn’t even have to throw the ball. Utterly ridiculous. They want to save time. Here’s another suggestion. When a guy hits a homerun, don’t run around the bases. Just walk back to the dugout. That will save you some time. After an out or strikeout, the team throws the ball around the bases. Cut that out, too. Just some food for thought for the idiots who are ruining baseball.
Molina’s sticky chest protector
Pitchers use pine tar in professional baseball. That’s why the ball stuck to Yadier Molina. “We don’t know what happened?” They know exactly what happened. A baseball doesn’t magically stick to things. The sport is becoming crooked if they can’t admit to that. If you watch, you can see pitchers add pine tar from the brim of their hat to their fingers before they throw the ball.
In defense of Watkins
If my children went to Harmony Emge school and had Mr. Watkins, I wouldn’t believe a word of the case against him. There are a lot of parents over there who said that this never happened. There are women who will say whatever it takes to ruin a person or to get money out of him. She just wants her 15 minutes of fame, her money and to move on. This happens all the time, all over the United States.
The basics in Belleville
If Belleville police station is so “state of the art,” why don’t they do basic things like keep a list of residents who have security cameras like O’Fallon and Fairview Heights? In Swansea, with the recent car break-ins, they used robo-calls to inform the public. Do the Belleville police do any of these simple things?
A money flow problem
Delayed again. Hofbräuhaus will not be ready until late summer this time. It’s obvious, the Kellers have a money flow problem, which is preventing the completion of Belleville’s newest boondoggle. In an effort to spend your TIF money, the Belleville TIF clowns forgot to do their due diligence on Keller’s finances. Gas station will be ready in 2019, hotel in 2021, and soccer fields in “never.”
What’s the next excuse?
Another grand opening of the Hofbräuhaus? Are there any developments in the lawsuit about the plans for the project? What’s going to be the excuse when it doesn’t get done this summer? And when does summer end for these people?
MetroLink security on the cheap
The deputies working MetroLink security are paid much less than the rest of the department. Security guards working for the contract company that MetroLink hired makes almost as much as the Metro deputies do. The sheriff was having trouble finding people to take those positions. The problem is MetroLink wants everything done on the cheap. They don’t hire enough people or pay enough. They don’t care about your safety, just if you pay your $5 round trip.
Corruption right in front of us
The article about the public corruption tip-line is a joke. State’s Attorney Kelly, it’s right in front of you. You’re among the corruption and you’re going to sit on a panel to rid us of it? You can’t even take care of what’s going on in your own county. You’re part of the problem.
Hotline? For what?
A new public corruption hotline? For what, to give somebody five years for what he should have gotten ten years for? To pay back $40,000 for all that he stole? If the public corruption hotline finds anything, it’s not like they’re going to do anything about it.
Issues facing Belleville
I voted to re-elect Belleville’s mayor because I thought that his opponent was dishonest. But I don’t want that action to be misinterpreted as approval with the way that things are being run. We still have huge vacancies in the former Walmart, Augustine’s Restaurant and lots of other businesses that used to be here, but left or closed. I’d like to see more action restoring the basic businesses in Belleville. We don’t even have a local bakery.
More info needed on the bus plan
District 201 school board members need to share how this bus plan is going to save money. Adding 280 employees is huge. Will they be union employees? Is District 201 one of the last to add bus employees or did they just open the spigot for many other districts to follow suit? We need more information.
A loose cannon in 201
Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer is walking around like a loose canon. He’s trying to tell us that he knows how to run a bus business. He can’t even run a school and keep the roof repaired.
Crying for more taxes
Belleville School Districts 118 and 201 asked for a sales tax increase to help the children. Then, they went out and bought their own bus company rather than continuing to rent. We all know it’s cheaper to rent than to buy. I hope the voters in this area remember this behavior the next time that the school districts come crying to us for more taxes “for the children.”
Give us a cost breakdown
I’d like to see a breakdown of the costs involved with the school purchasing the bus business. What was it costing before and line-by-line what will it cost now? Somebody had to have done that before they voted in approval of it. Then again, maybe not. “The district doesn’t need to make a profit.” Are you expecting the tax payers to prop you up?
Union clowns
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees threatening to strike because Gov. Rauner won’t negotiate in good faith? What a joke. Madigan and the Democrats were going to stop paying these clowns and the union employees said nothing. The AFSCME employees are clueless.
Bost ends our internet privacy
Thank you, Congressman Mike Bost, for voting to end our internet privacy. Your browsing history can now be sold by AT&T and Charter. Imagine the fun of discovering from Walmart or any other retailer that your 14-year-old daughter is pregnant.
BND biased toward president
BND, look through your newspaper and website and pick out every negative article you can find on the president and the people he has chosen. I know that this is a democratic area, but you are so biased. Please adjust your editorial ideas for the good of everyone reading this paper.
High cost of trash pickup
I hope the new Swansea mayor looks at trash pick up in the village. We pay an enormous amount for our trash stickers, especially for a large family. The trash company isn’t very reliable if they feel that your can is over-filled. With the amount that we pay, they should pick up anything that we leave out there. I’d like the new mayor to get a new company who is willing to work with the people of Swansea and not just take our money.
Obama to blame
The community organizer, Obama, may finally understand what a “red line” is. Obama was guaranteed by Russia that all chemical weapons had been destroyed in Syria. The White House liar, Susan Rice, stated last year all chemical weapons in Syria were gone. After eight years of incompetence, Obama let the world become a much more dangerous place. Finally, the United States has a leader who will correct the multitude of Obama’s blunders. No world wide apology tour from the Trump White House.
Hoping Trump knows best
I hope Trump knows what he’s doing in Syria. I know that chemical weapons are horrible. But, conventional weapons are awful, too.
Senate needs cooperation
Republicans had to use the “Reid Nuclear Option” to get Judge Gorsuch approved for the Supreme Court. They used a simple majority vote. Democrats are complaining, “Remember what goes around, comes around.” Why don’t they remember that it was Harry Reid who started that back in 2013 to get Obama’s executive nominees passed. Maybe one day we’ll get senators who want to work together rather than spout, “What goes around, comes around.”
A blueprint for MidAmerica
St. Louis is pursuing private management for Lambert International Airport under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Privatization Pilot Program. The city would retain ownership of the airport and its land, but a private company would lease it. Money coming into the airport could be used for needs beyond the airport and by the city and St. Louis region, something not allowed under the current operation system. Mark Kern and company ought to take a hard look at this program for MidAmerica Airport. Why not let someone run MAA that knows how?
Who lives in the county?
How long will Madison county IT director Rob Dorman be allowed to live in St. Clair County? How many other Madison county employees don’t live in the county?
A lack of color
Collinsville has no black city employees or any black members on the city council. This is a shame. I think that the Collins house was even built by slaves.
Where is Dallas Cook?
Dallas Cook hasn’t bothered to show up to work since the election. Sure, he’s finished at the end of April. But, why are the taxpayers still paying him a salary this month if he isn’t working?
O’Fallon fundraiser was wonderful
Thanks to Ann Morey and her crew, the Taste of O’Fallon fundraiser put on by the St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation on Friday, April 7, was wonderful. It was so much fun. Local restaurants brought fantastic samples and the O’Fallon High School jazz band was excellent.
