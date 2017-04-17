GDP is dependent on many factors

A note on “Grading Obama’s GDP Performance” by Mark Witkowski.
It is useless to compare GDP performance in a static environment. The expected average GDP growth rate is dependent on many factors. Three that stand out are the Fed Funds rate, employment, and inflation. How the three factors interact in an economy is determinative. A Fed Funds rate of 20 is significant versus a Fed Funds rate of .75. An unemployment rate of 10 versus 5 and an inflation rate of 6.5 percent versus less than 1 percent. Granted there are geopolitical factors that are excluded in the GDP calculation, but they are not negligible. War and the use of a large portion of the workforce to fight the war are significant. The reduction of goods for sale caused by lack of production that has been diverted to war goods is a factor.
You know these as well as I. As an academic exercise GDP comparisons are more a thought and research economic exercise than a precise presentation of a plan or direction for governing.
I enjoyed the article; it was thought provoking.
Leonard Bloom, O’Fallon
