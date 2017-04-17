‘No guns’ tells criminals where to strike

I find the recent news coverage over MetroLink safety surprising. What did everyone think was going to happen when signs are posted at every possible position advising that guns will not be allowed on the trains? This is where the libtards living in their fantasy Utopian world believe that if posting a sign saying no guns allowed means all will be good, and our safety will be assured because even if someone doesn’t obey the sign, the police are three to four minutes away. Check with the victims of gun crime to see how well that is working for them.
Posting signs saying, “No guns allowed,” is basically telling criminals where to commit mayhem. It’s a poor pun, but “shooting fish in a barrel” is exactly what is promoted with these insane policies. If I’m a person intent on doing harm to another, do I go where the likelihood of another citizen or citizens possessing a gun is high, or do I go to an area that officials have deemed “gun free zone”? I’m not sure the dumbest criminal in the world would choose the latter.
Wars have been started because one group believes they have a perceived strength over another. Mutually assured destruction worked because both sides had the same fear of losing everything. Iraq invaded Kuwait because they thought no one would stop them. Guns are exactly the same thing. If everyone is armed, criminals have no perceived advantage over their victims. Everyone is equal and arguably safer for it.
Jeff Hamma, Freeburg
