Prayer dinner really made me think

I had the great opportunity to participate in the United Congregations of Metro-East annual prayer breakfast March 25 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Illinois gathering center.
Although the whole experience was wonderful, two statements made me think.
First, a Muslim woman commented that in the Muslim faith, when one person suffers, the whole congregation suffers or as in a global sense, when one person suffers, we all suffer. It is the responsibility of all of us to seek to help that person or situation.
Second, a statement from a person (a white woman of privilege, as am I) involved with sacred conversations regarding racism said she was enlightened by the process.
The scripture passages for the fourth Sunday in Lent are about seeing and enlightenment — seeing the real person not just what you perceive but seeing that uniqueness in each of us that is good and important. Open your eyes (and mind and heart) and see. Get to know your neighbor.
We are all cast from the same stardust in different colors, ideas, cultures, genders, sexual orientations, religious and political persuasions.
Anne Harter, Belleville
