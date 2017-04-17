The Marxist elite, a.k.a. Democrat party, and those thugs in the Republican Party have concocted a scheme against conservatism, to destroy freedom in this country. Let’s take the Trump Russian scandal, if I want to spy on my enemy and destroy my enemy, I’d create the problem and the scandal so I could make it a national security thing to spy on the people who were going to derail my agenda, using the media of course that is an arm of the Marxist, so I could spy on what they were saying and what they were doing, so I could use anything that I could out of that to destroy them! This is way above Watergate, as they were using the agencies that are predominantly so-called Democrats to help them destroy anybody who wanted to straighten out the train that they were trying to wreck, that being America. One short scandal also the healthcare debacle that was created by the prostitute called Paul Ryan in collusion with Mitch McConnell, to suck Trump in by telling him they have the votes when they knew they did not, to make Trump look bad. One last thing, when this thing implodes, the Democrats will blame the Republicans for not bailing this train it’s about the crash out of trouble meeting they’re going to force Trump to give them money using the old again as a tool hiding behind humanism to steal more of Americans money so as to destroy the middle class. These people like Ryan Schumer and Durbin are using an Alinsky’s method to destroy America and that is overwhelming the system with DEBT! Mark it down; it’s coming.
Steve Kassa Jr., Edwardsville
