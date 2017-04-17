Letters to the Editor

April 17, 2017 4:52 PM

I had to cut out and frame this Glenn toon

Kudos to Glenn on another great cartoon (Friday, April 14). Even though it’s a small picture, the details captured in it tell the true reality of Afghanistan. A mountainous barren wasteland, heat-crazed radicals living in caves, brandishing weapons while barefoot or wearing the boots of a fallen American soldier, skulls of the innocent victims, that died at their hands around the mailbox, but the one detail many may have missed is the bra and panties on the goat. That’s classic Glenn and having been to that [place] too many times, I can tell you first hand it’s so sad but true.

This one I had to cut out and frame. Keep up the great work, I look forward to them every day.

Boycott Jim Walters 2017 permanently! Good day, all.

Roger Kennedy, Retired United States Air Force Master Sgt.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Sen. Duckworth visits East St. Louis

U.S. Sen. Duckworth visits East St. Louis 5:16

U.S. Sen. Duckworth visits East St. Louis
Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating 1:56

Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating
BND reporter Cara Anthony tries spring menu items at Eckert's 3:04

BND reporter Cara Anthony tries spring menu items at Eckert's

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos