We must speak for the unborn

The impact of legitimized abortion worldwide the past century, 1917 – 2017, was released Jan. 25 and ignored by the media.
The president of Human Life International and the president of the French Pro-Life Jerome Le Muno Foundation submitted and published by the Global Life Campaign released these facts: Over 1 billion babies were aborted in the eastern continent and 60 million in the U.S. Some abortions were imposed; some were self-inflicted. One-eighth of the world population is missing by raw population control and special interest groups implementing silent genocide and blatant murder. The social, cultural, and economic impact of this replacement level continues a downward spiral. Europe, Russia, China and Japan reap what their socialist revolutionaries sowed. The median age is 55 in Europe and 20 in Africa. Most African nations did not legitimize abortion. The U.S. replacement level is very narrow.
The press glorifies endless women’s marches and the banners of the protestors and their anti-life messages. A photographer took a photo at the March for Life and captured the reality of abortion, a heart-wrenching sign carried by a man that read, “I killed my son.” Truly, he was a voice for the many men that carry that same horrible abortion secret hidden deep in their soul.
We as a nation must hold these truths to be self-evident that all people are created equal and endowed by our Creator with the right to life. If we don’t speak for the unborn, who will speak for the vulnerable unwanted senior citizens as our legislators consider euthanasia?
Esther Koch, Clinton County Citizens for Life newsletter editor
