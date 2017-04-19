Choose your child’s college wisely

Long ago, and far away, this writer once attended an institution of higher learning located in the fertile San Joaquin valley of “The Golden State,” California. Known as California State University, Fresno, or Fresno State, for short, it was a bastion of leftward thought and also home to the sometimes successful Bulldogs football team. It has made the news recently for the not nice remarks allegedly made by a professor — via twitter — concerning our president.
I write this, however, not because of the spewing of a Lettered Trump hater, but because soon many a Christian mom and dad will be sending their tender sprouts to be incubated in the often hostile environment of the secular university. Please remember, the plague of political correctness which enslaves us all was birthed and is nurtured on campus. The thought that the planet should be worshiped and the unborn murdered, is a product of professors. The belief that the God you adore doesn’t exist or is too stupid to understand human sexuality is the doctrine of those with doctorates. And, when you see judges who prefer their leftward beliefs to the letter of the law, or a media leaning so far to one side they can’t get the story straight; remember where they got it from.
So, Christian Mom and Dad, before you send your darling to college, consider well the institution. It’s not worth destroying their faith to have their name tied to a “school” for which God has so little regard.
Robert Edwards, Granite City
Comments