The real problem is the state budget deadlock

I, like the majority of voters, voted against both sales taxes on the recent ballot.
It seemed to me that much of the case for added sales taxes was based on the budget deadlock at the state level. This is a real problem that needs real solutions.
The solution is not sales tax increases that continue for lengthy periods. The real solution lies with the voters choosing people to send to Springfield that realize that representative government involves compromise and concern for the taxpayer.
Is there need for short term helps for local schools and other public services while the state government gets its act together? Without a doubt.
For this hopefully short period, I would certainly consider sales tax increases that have one-year sunset clauses – maybe two years at the outside – to support needed local services. I’d like to believe the state government can become functional in that period. If not, the taxing districts can come back to the voters and ask for a continuation with the short sunset an integral part of any extension.
David L. Griffith, Belleville
Comments