God’s Mercy vs. God’s Justice

The foundation of most non-Catholic religions hinges on an all-merciful God. That is very comforting, and now mercy on steroids is the driving force behind the Reformed Catholic Church founded in 1969. In the non-Catholic religions, with God’s mercy and your acceptance of Jesus Christ, you are saved.
Now the Reformed Catholic Church is teaching the same, mercy trumps God’s justice and allows divorced and remarried Catholics to receive communion. “Therefore now they are not two, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder” Matthew 19:6, or “Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink cup of the Lord, unworthily (adultery and fornication) guilty of the body and blood of the Lord,” 1 Corinthians 11:17-34.
I fault not our brothers and sisters who are members of a non-Catholic religion; mercy is critical and I have observed a deep and abiding love for Jesus of which I admire greatly, (observe how they dress for church). But to true Catholics, God’s justice is critical.
The time is now, “Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry. Because of these, the wrath of God is coming” Colossians 3:5-6.
Do not forget that God’s justice extends in a most real way to those who abuse His mercy.
Lee Harris, Belleville
