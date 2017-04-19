Another money wasting fiefdom

So Belleville District 201 will begin in-house bus service for East, West, and the district’s elementary schools next year. Sounds like the creation of another St. Clair County Democratic money wasting fiefdom. The district claims decreased revenues and they see efficiencies in combining bus routes. Private sector businesses understand the outsourcing of transportation needs saves money and headaches. That’s why school bus services were originally outsourced.
The BND article said district officials have “done a lot of homework on this”? It’s laughable! None of these people have real world transportation experience or understand the costs associated with operating a bus system. This plan was conceived by people who spend taxpayer’s money, then cry for more. They plan to hire transportation Director for $150,000 plus, not including assistants or staff. Then hire bus drivers and bus mechanics. They plan to buy a facility for $2.5 million. They will lease or buy buses. Of course expensive liability and other insurance will be needed. Anyone see how these clowns will be saving money yet?
I’ve worked in several industries, which maintained transportation fleets. Maintenance costs is the number one cost associated with fleet operations. Will the new bus drivers be union, so you can’t fire the bad ones?
Guaranteed, in three years, District 201 will be crying for more taxpayer money to support their failing mismanaged bus system. Besides, how many parents want their 7-year-old riding a bus with a bunch of high school students?
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
