Ignorance leads to poorly written editorials, such as those that conflate public safety with regional economic growth. MidAmerica is no MetroLink; don’t get it twisted. For whatever reason, the BND editorial staff clings to failed trickle-down theories. Your bias indicates a desire to maintain status quo. A stifling, we have ours and intend to keep you from getting any, approach. Ditch the outdated file photos. Take a trip to MidAmerica on any flight day. Don’t be disingenuous, check the schedule and go when passengers are there. When business is being conducted. Verify the parking lot expansion is not an accessory, but instead is being driven by supply and demand. Talk with the passengers; you may find one or two that read the BND. Enough with the negative nanny nonsense, be constructive or be quiet. Utilize some business moxie and install a news kiosk on the premise, you might sell a paper or two. Stop throwing rocks from outside the house, rather help build it. MidAmerica is easily accessible from the interstate, and people are utilizing it. Surprise, surprise, many come from far beyond the confines of St. Clair County. Not everyone goes to Florida for fun in the sun. Even if we do, don’t let it bother you.
G. Brooks, Swansea
