Let’s do things the Bible’s way

If this Yale professor wants to do things the Bible’s way, let us begin with Israel. God gave Israel the land and defines her borders which includes over half of Syria and Iraq, a large portion of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and most of Jordan and of course all of Israel. Israel was forbidden to give away or sell the land. Let us enforce that one first before we move to immigration.
Next, he says both the Old and New Testaments are clear on how we are to treat the stranger. Yes, we the church, not we the government. Israel is a theocracy, but the United States is not. Israel is governed by the Bible’s mandates in all facets of their lives. We are not.
What about abortion, professor? If we are going to use the Bible to govern our lives we know that God knows us before He formed us in the womb. Even our laws address the death of a baby in the womb.
There was no possibility of nuclear terrorism in the Old or New Testaments. The Bible tells us to use wisdom. Proverbs 4:6 “Do not forsake wisdom, she will protect you; love her and she will watch over you.”
President Trump’s agenda is biblical. Franklin Graham is right. We are a nation of borders. The president is not anti-Muslim. Countries with no records of their people need to be vetted. Jihadists don’t tell you they are jihadist at the border. Not all Muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslim!
Mark Perkins, Collinsville
