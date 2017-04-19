Beating a dead initiative

Herb Roach and his supporters continue to beat a very dead horse: the city’s inquiry into leasing our water and sewer infrastructure.
I was part of the electorate, which voiced unambiguous and overwhelming opposition to considering such a lease. Bowing to the will of the people, the mayor terminated the leasing initiative without ever placing it on the council agenda. Because a resolution was never presented for a council vote, there are no lingering measures before the council. Yet Roach and his supporters contend this “was never formally put to rest.” So during the two years that have elapsed, why hasn’t Alderman Roach introduced whatever resolution he believes is needed? Introducing a resolution begins with composing one and then requesting it be added to committee and council agendas. I have attended all but four of these meetings since 2014 but do not recall Roach introducing such a resolution, nor have I found records of one in the minutes. It appears that Roach and his supporters opted to resurrect this very dead issue only after he decided to focus on it for his mayoral candidacy.
Charles Pitts, Lebanon
