A college degree is not essential to a productive life

As a possessor of a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (both in entomology, i.e. insects), I feel sorry for the quality of education today’s students are paying out the nose for to attain some pseudo-degree full of worthless studies in the creative world of curriculum. Something heavy like Urban Studies, Social Justice Warrior Whining, a myriad of “communications” degrees, a or an M.S. thesis in Left-handed Minority Transgender Pets with Eating Disorders. There is a degree for every intellect, or lack of, which will leave warm feelings but no employment opportunities. I exaggerate some, but do not exaggerate on the ridiculous amount of money these students are paying for such mediocrity. The idea that a four-year college degree is so essential to a productive life is one of the biggest scams going over the last 20 years. But then again, universities are now first and foremost a business, and as such create warm feelings curricula to their customer base while draining their parents’ savings account. I estimate about one third of the students would have benefited far more from a good vocational school than being warped into euphoria and visions of self-worth with some pablum, silly putty degree with safe space included.
Brent Rains, Collinsville
Comments