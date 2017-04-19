I guess Racehel Madcow’s “scoop” about President Donald Trumps’ tax returns blew up in her stupid, ugly face. She stated, “Just because I have information about the president doesn’t mean it’s exactly a scandal. (Oh, if only) It doesn’t mean its damning information. (yeah, right) If others leaped to that conclusion without me indicating it was, that hype is external to what we did.”
When pressed on the subject, she said, “I really don’t care. It’s funny to me that a president would spend this much energy and political capital to keep secret his finances and taxes specifically and simultaneously would want to brag about how much money he made.”
No word from Madcow about how Obammy spent millions of dollars and plenty of political capital hiding his entire life history from public scrutiny. Or, how with mediocre to poor grades and supposedly low income, he was granted admission to prestigious colleges (Occidental) and Ivy league schools (like Columbia) along with Harvard Law School. Or about being head of the Harvard Law Review, with no published works or writings. Gee, one would think he would be so proud.
If libroid insanity hasn’t gone far enough, the VA in West Palm Beach, Florida has refused to put up a picture of President Donald Trump. The Congressman from that district put one up, and they immediately took it down after he left. It seems (Trump derangement syndrome) just keeps getting worse. “They’re coming to take away, ha-haaaa!”
Roddy D. Riggs, Highland
