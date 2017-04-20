That’s Illinois politics for you

Reading about the poor judgment of a current St. Clair County judge reminded me of another: Judge Jan Fiss. Judges are human, and we all make mistakes. Granted, this is not the crime of the century, but some mistakes by certain people should result in more than a $500 fine and two months court supervision.
From the legal website Above the Law: “A judge driving with his boss was charged with drunken driving after a wreck that sent another motorist to the hospital, and the other judge was seen by an officer pouring out a can of beer, police said.
“St. Clair County Circuit Judge Patrick Young, 58, was handcuffed and arrested and charged with drunken driving after the Sunday crash, about 20 miles from St. Louis. He refused a sobriety test, authorities said.
“Another officer, Jeffrey Sheary, reported seeing Young’s passenger, Chief Judge Jan Fiss, 64, pour out an open beer can on the road and try to hide it in his coat.”
Young was convicted of DUI; Fiss plead guilty to having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Some might say more serious charges along the lines of trying to conceal evidence to impede a police investigation involving an accident with injuries should have ended Judge Fiss’ judicial career and propelled him into private practice. Nope, not in Illinois. Jan Fiss is still judging in a St. Clair County courtroom. That’s Illinois politics.
Gary Like, Highland
