Before (Clinton County Sheriff Department) Sgt. Dan Travous starts with ‘his train was going under 50 — horn blew — yadda, yadda ... ’ you readers should know that the train speed limit is 60 mph — railroads are greed run and time is $$$. The train crew could have a 40 in one hand, joint in the other, watching porn, and was going 90 mph for all he really knows. Is it even legal for OUR cops who let the train black box and video go bye-bye with the killer railroad to make a NO PROOF statement on an OPEN investigation?
Trains don’t blow horns at private crossings in this country because of big bucks in high places. The last second horn can actually freeze drivers like a deer in the headlights.
Illinois, where is the MILLIONS in our signals you let the railroads just carry off???
Robert Pines, Sullivan, Missouri
