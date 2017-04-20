Can’t force insurance companies to grow a social conscience

The Affordable Care Act is dying. Aetna, United Healthcare, and now Humana have left many markets and will not be participating in the ACA without significant premium jumps. You all knew how this worked, right? Previously uninsured due to existing conditions or unable to afford insurance would get discounted premiums and those prices would hold as long as healthy people without insurance also signed up. That did not happen, and the companies I mentioned are losing money. That’s right; they are businesses. They care about sick folks as long as they stay in the black. This does not make them villains any more than the healthy folk who would rather pay a fee for not having insurance. When insurance companies lose money, they raise premiums, or jump ship altogether. Even Blue Cross has canceled in some markets. You can change the whole ACA any way you want, but it comes down to money. Companies that can’t make money, make changes, or move out of the country. Until you can make the ACA profitable, without government interference, the insurance companies don’t have to play ball. You can’t force a company who answers to stockholders to suddenly grow a social conscience. Our businessman president needs to figure out how to make the ACA a moneymaker for the insurance companies.
Becky Schaefer, Maeystown
Comments