Romanik should be gathering Wal-Mart shopping carts

Bob “Patriot Clown” Romanik is obviously racist and homophobic. Considering this idiot tried to start a strip club for teenage girls it would be fair to also call him a sexual deviant.
Personally, I believe his homophobic rants and his racism are the results of picking up many bars of soap while showering with the “brothers” at Leavenworth.
Lastly, why does this stupid country allow ex-con lowlifes to maintain a wealthy lifestyle? Bums such as Romanik should be limited to gathering shopping carts at Wal-Mart.
Impeach Trump 2017
Jim Walters, Belleville
Comments