A truly bizzaro world

Looks like the U.S. has just bombed another sovereign nation. The reason was because Syria used chemical weapons to kill some of their citizens, including some babies. So we dropped a bunch of bombs on them to kill more of their people. We’ll show ‘em. That make sense?
The U.S. has killed over 60 million babies with abortion. It’s time Syria invaded the U.S., dropped all kinds of bombs on us, to help up kill more of our people, including babies. That make sense? It’s truly a bizzaro world.
Bombs and abortion, both crimes against humanity.
Daniel Wayne, Columbia
Comments