Don’t reward people for breaking the law

Mr. Tabing, do you truly realize what you proposed in the April 12 BND? If something like that became law, every man, woman and child in the WORLD could come here illegally just to get the money you propose to give them. I don’t know if you are a multi-trillionaire or not. This country is not only broke, it is in debt that our great-great-grandchildren will be paying on all of their life. You forget that we are not supposed to reward people for breaking the law. Every person who breaks the law knows they have broken it but doesn’t care. When I break the law I have to pay the price, and they should have to also. Think again, Mr. Tabing.
Robert E. Colston, Keyesport
