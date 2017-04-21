Letters to the Editor

April 21, 2017 9:00 AM

Thank you and God bless you

“Thank you” is not enough for your honesty. On Feb. 14 I lost my credit card by Walgreens – Frank Scott Parkway and Hartman Lane. Within a half hour it was found by an honorable person and back in my possession. I want to express my gratitude to whoever found it and know you are in my prayers. In appreciation, I am making a monetary donation to the Belleville Food Pantry and keeping you in my prayers. So great to know there are still honest people in the world. God bless.

Sandra Rainbolt, Belleville

