The war on heroin

Both local and national press highlight the problem with heroin, derived from opium, 70 percent of which comes from Afghanistan. It has been around for centuries and was introduced through China by the British seeking to use it to buy silk. It quickly became horrible. China has tried to control it for hundreds of years but evil men (persons) still find it unbelievably profitable so many new addicts consume it every year.
Laws and even watchful surveillance of imports will not stop it. Like cigarettes and other forms of tobacco quickly became both habitual and addictive. It is distinguished by the fatality rate it causes because it is more certain and more addictive than even alcohol. Alcohol is still a terrible addiction, but it is thought as less of a problem because it is legal and is used by almost everyone in moderate amounts. (Religious views notwithstanding)
What would you think if we spent millions trying to stop its introduction but also millions fighting wars that won’t stop it? We had many years of fighting in Afghanistan, the hot bed of Islamic terrorists like the Taliban but wasted the time, money and lives to this day by not destroying the crop because it is the main source of money for what passes as an economy there. Why is this not mentioned constantly? It is a very important question while we waste time on marijuana, which is becoming legal nationwide.
Joseph Reichert, Belleville
