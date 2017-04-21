GOP health care plan is disaster in the making

The Congressional Republican health care plan will be a disaster for working families. Their plan will take health care away from 24 million people across the country and impose painful taxes on working people. Budget experts predict that out-of-pocket expenses will skyrocket because companies will shift prices to their employees. That means thousands of dollars less in the pockets of working people.
Illinois, as we know, doesn’t even have a budget, but the proposed cuts to Medicaid will wreak havoc with our already chaotic state finances and hurt people in our community who already are struggling to make ends meet.
The GOP plan weakens Medicare. It takes three years off the life of the Medicare hospital fund in order to give a huge tax break to people earning more than $200,000 a year. It does nothing to address skyrocketing prices for health care.
Members of Congress have a platinum-standard health care plan that we pay for. For them to throw 24 million people off insurance when they bask in the luxury of premium care at our expense is simply reprehensible.
Elisabeth Rogers, Belleville
