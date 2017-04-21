What can be done in three minutes?

What can you accomplish in three minutes? You could change the score of any sporting event, to winning or losing. You could make a three-minute pancake with two eggs on top. You could take a three-minute shower (I can’t, it feels too good).
So what can you do in three minutes? That’s all the time you have at any public school, township, city, county, board meeting. You have to wonder what ever happened to King Arthur’s Round Table and that of a government for the people and by the people.
Is it that we the citizens are not educated enough to be able to contribute anything, or is it that you leaders know better about what we as citizens need? What do you think?
James E. Saffel Sr., Mascoutah
