We all want safe and humane communities for people and pets. On April 19, the Madison County board took a step to make this a reality by enacting a resolution directing Madison County Animal Control to save all the healthy and adoptable dogs and healthy cats that come into the facility by 2021.
Hundreds of communities throughout the United States are no “no kill,” meaning they save 90 percent or more of the dogs and cats that come through its shelter’s doors. Madison County has a long way to go — last year the save rate for cats at the county facility was only 39 percent and the dog save rate was 67 percent. Together we can do better.
By collaborating and forming public-private partnerships, we can save lives and tax dollars. Chairman Kurt Prenzler and the entire county board should be commended for their continued commitment to end the killing.
Ledy VanKavage, Sr. Legislative Attorney, Best Friends Animal Society
