BND readers sound off on airport, taxes, trash

After BND presented the actual number of crimes committed on MetroLink for the first week of April, I’m not sure I will ride it again. I think 156 events in a seven-day period illustrates that MetroLink is not safe to ride.
The “Extend Scott AFB Runway” letter that appeared in a recent sound-off must have been caught in some kind of time warp. Both Scott and MidAmerica runways were lengthened; Scott just a little and accomplished after MAA’s 10,000-foot runway became operational. MAA’s runway was lengthened during initial construction to accommodate Air National Guard KC-135 mission taskings. Unfortunately, there’s a large hill in the way of any further lengthening of Scott’s 8,000-foot runway.
Allegiant Air just suspended their Fort Walton Beach to Las Vegas flights due to a shortage of passengers on the return trips. Such are the vagaries of bargain airline service. Not to worry. In a pinch, MidAmerica Airport’s fresh new parking lot will be great site for hosting flea markets.
Belleville property taxes are going to increase again this year. Thank you, Mayor Eckert, for your continued wasteful overspending. As a property owner, I wish I could sell my home for the same value that the assessor thinks it’s worth. Declining property values and rising property taxes is the Belleville way of life.
It is a shame that it didn’t come out that Belleville property taxes were going up before the election. Once again, Mayor Eckert hid the truth from the people. But who do we blame? The police and fire pension funds, of course. It has nothing to do with all of the money he gives way to businesses who can’t get loans from banks. Things are operating as normal in Belleville.
The BND should do an investigation on TIF 3. I saw that we’re going to buy police cars with TIF money. There’s no rhyme or reason for collecting $11 million, putting it in a fund, spending it on other things and then raising our taxes. What is going on in Belleville? Eckert didn’t say a thing about raising taxes before the election.
Does Belleville really need four engine houses? Eckert was bragging about this when running for re-election. He said that adding Engine House 4 lowered our Insurance Service Office rating. But my homeowner’s policy costs the same. I do know that when Eckert added the firehouse he needed 15 more firefighters to man it. He managed to come up with the money for this but not police. I guess Belleville has a lot more fires than crime.
They think that they can raise taxes again in Belleville because voters defeated sales tax increases. They need to figure out how much it costs to pay every single person who works for the city and justify the expense. They can’t generate enough taxes to stem the outflow of expenses. Everybody has to cut back and Belleville needs to figure that out.
I just read your editorial about the Granite City Police Department. Ten or 15 years ago, another officer in Granite City, Mike Murgic was arrested and charged with stealing money from the police pension fund. He allegedly took the money but then paid it back before he was arrested. He was given a slap on the wrist and then was able to continue receiving his pension. I know this because Mike worked for me after his retirement from the police department. He also told me, before he committed suicide a couple years ago, that there’s not a single police officer in Granite City that he worked with over 25 years that he didn’t personally see commit a felony. This has been going on for over 50 years.
Belleville Alderman Scott Tyler should have abstained on the budget vote. There he is going cry, cry, cry, we need more money for our budget. But how did he vote on all of the raises for the mayor, the treasurer, the clerk? He should have abstained because that directly affected his job pay as a firefighter. He’s just another good old boy.
So, they’re going to widen Frank-Scott parkway. Didn’t they just put in turn lanes? Now they’re going to tear up all that concrete and drain lines and replace them. This is Mark Kern’s silliness. I can’t believe that the people of St. Clair County continue putting this clown back in office.
I live in Swansea and I’m very happy with our trash services. We recycle all of our glass, aluminum and plastic for free. We only pay to have remaining trash hauled away. It is at a reasonable price determined upon how much trash you generate. It is fair. I’d hate to see a change in our system.
It is really a sad occurrence about that 2-year-old’s death. I understand why the police can’t give out any information. However, the mother and her friends had already brought it up on Facebook claiming the mother wasn’t at fault.
Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., when do you plan on opening the basketball courts on which you spent taxpayers money? Spring break is over and summer vacation is just around the corner and again there will be nothing for the children to do over the summer. The swimming pool hasn’t been open since you were elected. The Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 15 was a complete disaster. It was over before most families arrived to participate.
In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly of Fox News, many of his previous sponsors have elected to move elsewhere. This hasty action as Fox’s parent organization, 21st Century Fox, has just elected to investigate claims. The backlash is the result of anti-Fox News liberals pressuring companies to backdoor censor O’Reilly’s program. Former sponsors should be wary as two can play that game.
Has anyone run the numbers on the impact to local budgets with the recent Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption? I support our military, but not having to pay property taxes is a significant burden for the community to absorb with such a large population of active and retired military residents in the area. What is the percentage of residents not paying property taxes and the lost tax revenue?
Centreville’s William Currie is a little off the mark with his recent criticism of Donald Trump’s income tax situation. Trump pays his taxes. He just doesn’t release his filings for public viewing and may not pay what the average man on the street thinks he should. Currie probably doesn’t release his tax form for all to see, either. Is he hiding something, too?
It was a disappointment to view the recent photo of President Trump boarding Air Force One for a trip to Florida, which accompanied a budget deadline article. The photographer, AP’s Carolyn Kaster, is a professional. Surely she had the good timing to render a photo of the president waving from the top of the staircase before entering the aircraft. Instead the editors chose a backside shot of the president climbing the stairs. Show a little respect, if not for the person then the office.
Typical example of failed Illinois democratic waste and incompetence. The new Illinois license plate design and colors can’t be read. Not to worry, Illinois will be spending millions to reprint new license plates and sending them to those who have the defective plates. The Land of Lincoln plate now displays the skyline of Chicago, the murder capital of the U.S. Democrats must think the corrupt Chicago skyline should replace one of the nations’ most famous presidents.
“We all know that it’s cheaper to rent than buy.” Do we? Who are we? If property taxes go up, then the rent goes up, too.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, if you and the rest of the Republican Congress are so intent with getting rid of the ACA, then all of Congress should be made to get health insurance the same as all Americans. Buy it on the open market and pay for it out of your own pocket rather than get it for free.
The best thing about Jim Walters’ occasional letters to the editor is that they’re short.
There was a story on BND.com about a young girl, 14 years of age, who died from Belleville. Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said they were treating her death as a suicide. I think that should have been private since she was so young. It was very insensitive to her family.
