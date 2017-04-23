It hit the nail squarely on the head

The editorial cartoon in the March 28 edition of the BND was on time, on target and hit the nail squarely on the head. It was most appropriate in light of President Trump’s predicament in Washington D.C.
If President Trump set out to politically clean up Washington D.C. and “drain the swamp” as he said he would, he has stepped into political quicksand, and it is pulling him under.
President Trump had much on his agenda when he assumed office, but not everything has gone his way. Time goes by quickly when there is much to be done and only a certain amount of time in which to do all things necessary. Trump has got little more than a year and a half to do what he said he could do, or else risk his party losing the Senate, the House of Representative, or both. In other words, he had better make good on what he said.
When you are up to your head in alligators it is difficult to remember that your original objective was to drain the swamp — as your editorial cartoon illustrated.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
