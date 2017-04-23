How does Trump plan to ‘Make America Great Again’?

I want to support President Trump. I want to believe the president is truly working hard to improve the lives of our citizens.
So far it seems he seems to continue living a lifestyle of the rich and famous at taxpayers’ expense. Does America really approve funding for the luxurious lifestyle of Donald Trump?
How many Americans struggle paycheck to paycheck while we bankroll living in a penthouse at Trump Tower and weekend trips to Florida?
When will the American public demand an end to Citizens United and truly get money out of our government? Somehow electing a millionaire does not seem to be the right answer.
Our government needs to spend an equal amount of money on social programs “to promote the general welfare” as it does on war and corporate welfare.
President Trump needs more time to work out whatever plans he has for our country. I still do not know how he plans to Make America Great Again, unless it is through the sales of his hats.
God Bless America.
Sandy Boshkoff, Granite City
