Donald Trump’s oligarchy

Donald Trump does not represent the American people as president. He is more interested in being an oligarch. Even his furniture speaks monarchy, his golden chairs. Americans like comfortable, well-designed, ergonomic chairs for work and relaxation. Trump’s golden chairs are for photo ops or fancy receptions. I’ll bet he spends his leisure time in bed eating while watching television.
He doesn’t even like living in the White House, and after a Monday through Friday Washington week, he flees to his Florida palace to hang with other rich nincompoops who are comfortable with wasteful opulence.
Joan M. Davis, Belleville
